TD calls for greater focus on farmer mental health in Dáil debate

A TD has called for a greater level of focus on the mental health challenges faced by farmers during a debate in the Dáil.

A debate on the issue of men's mental health took place yesterday (Wednesday, October 22), with Offaly TD, Carol Nolan, welcoming the discussions but stating such debates do not happen frequently enough.

"While I welcome this debate, it is extraordinarily noticeable how infrequently, if at all, this House gives time to discuss men's mental health," she said.

"That is certainly one form of gender imbalance we need to address," the independent TD added.

"We know that men are vastly and disproportionately more likely to commit suicide. Indeed, the CSO has pointed out that in the most recently available data on this, that in 2021, both males and females aged 50 to 54 years had the highest crude suicide per 100,000, yet this rate was 29.5 for males and 9.2 for females," Nolan said.

She added: "In terms of farmers' mental health, Teagasc has already informed us that farmers, both in Ireland and worldwide, face higher levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation than the general population.

"Indeed, in Ireland, one in four farmers face burnout.

"As I understand it, one Teagasc survey of 351 farmers, found that 71% said while they would seek professional help if they were experiencing a mental health challenge, 54% did not know where to contact a local mental health clinic," Nolan said.

"That pressure is rising on our farmers because of costs and market volatility. In this context it is no wonder that generational renewal is such a challenge," she added.

The TD said that protecting farmers' mental health would also protect the future of the sector.

"By focusing more on meeting the mental health needs of our farmers we not only support their own wellbeing, which is paramount, but we also safeguard the very future of farming itself," Nolan said.

She acknowledged the work of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) on the issue, citing its stand at the Tullamore Show encouraging farmers to open up and share any difficulties they may be experiencing.