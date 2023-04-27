An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has committed to meeting with members of Macra in 2-3 months time to measure progress on issues affecting young farmers.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) a group of Macra members marched to government buildings in Dublin city centre, from Athy in Co. Kildare the night before in an effort to highlight eight key areas of concern for young farmers.

The 79km trek garnered support from politicians across the political spectrum, including Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson, Claire Kerrane and Fine Gael Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon.

Macra meets with Taoiseach

Macra was represented at the meeting at government buildings by president of the association, John Keane; president-elect, Elaine Houlihan; CEO of Macra, Mick Curran; and association chairs, Niamh Farrell and Liam Hanrahan.

The delegation raised its concerns in relation to the future of rural Ireland in respect of the eight areas of concern that its members had marched for.

These eight issues are as follows:

Access to affordable housing and “cumbersome” housing planning guidelines;

“Disjointed and sparce” healthcare services for rural communities;

The government’s definition of a “family farm”;

“No recognition or engagement” by government on a farming succession scheme;

Lack of planning for the future of rural communities;

Imposition of “quotas” on young farmers availing of grant aid support;

Lack of public transport for rural Ireland;

Proposals to rewet large areas of rural Ireland.

According to Macra, the Taoiseach and three DAFM ministers – Charlie McConalogue, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett “responded positively” to the concerns outlined and the solutions that were put forward.

Macra president, John Keane said: “We had a positive engagement with the Taoiseach and the ministers. We feel that considerable progress has been made in the areas of a definition of a family farm and also in the area of the creation of a succession scheme for farmers.”

The Taoiseach also made a commitment to meet Macra again to address its concerns in relation to the eight points raised in 2-3 months time so that progress can be measured.

Macra said that it welcomes the commitment from government to continue to work with Macra in a constructive manner to save rural Ireland.

