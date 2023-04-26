A “targeted neutering scheme” for dogs is to be funded as part of range of measures which the government is currently working on in relation to dog control, according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

Minister Heather Humphreys has told the Dáil that officials in her department are currently drafting “the necessary statutory instruments” to bring in new measures under the Control of Dogs Act.

“It is my firm intention to significantly increase the fines regarding dogs which are not in effectual control and, therefore, at risk of worrying livestock,” she said.

The minister was responding to a question raised by the Sinn Fein TD for Louth, Ruairi Ó Murchú, who had asked for an update on the work being done by government and local authorities to “combat dog attacks on sheep”.

Minister Humphreys said the government is “going to do a number of things” including increasing enforcement of penalties and increasing the number of local authority dog wardens.

“My department’s priorities are to increase on-the-spot fines for offences, such as dogs that are not under control; add the Presa Canario breed to the list of restricted breeds for which regulations are being drafted; substantially increase penalties for all offences under the Control of Dogs Acts, to which amendments are being prepared; funding a targeted neutering scheme for dogs; and convening a stakeholders group.

“We want to keep in touch with stakeholders. Many farmers are out there. There is nothing worse for them than having sheep or livestock savaged by dogs,” she added.

Minister Humphreys also told Deputy Ó Murchú that local authorities have to increase the number of dog wardens.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is amending the dog microchipping regulations and guidance on rehoming biting dogs, in addition to revising the Animal Health and Welfare Act. There are then the joint actions. We want to encourage responsible dog ownership,” she said.

But Deputy Ó Murchú said while everyone would welcome these measures he believes that enforcement and on the spot fines are “difficult to put in place” and he would like to “see a greater level of microchipping” implemented on an all-Island basis.

Minister Humphreys said she did not want to be “too prescriptive in terms of effectual control” in relation to dogs.

“If they are treated properly and well, dogs are a wonderful companion for anybody. We all have our own dogs of whom we are very fond.

“However, not to take care of dogs and let them out of control and allow them to worry sheep or chase after livestock is irresponsible. We are going to have a media campaign around responsible dog ownership,” the minister added.