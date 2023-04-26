Kuhn has launched the Lexis 3800, a new high capacity trailed sprayer that is said to be compact and lightweight although still capable of carrying up to 4,000L.

The new machine has a 3800L nominal capacity and takes its place at the top of the Lexis range, there being two further models offering 2400L and 3000L capacities respectively.

Soil-saving tyres

It has a maximum length of 6.9m and an overall width of 2.55m. The booms are of aluminium and can span up to to 28m.

Despite this, the Lexis 3800 still has an unladen weight of just over 3t. This latest model also features new 1.85m tyres with a very high flexion (VF) option from 320 to 520mm, fitted to help reduce compaction and protect soil structure.

The Lexis can be specified with Kuhn’s Manuset manual rinse operation which only requires two main valves that are controlled from the operator’s control station.

Multifunction handwheels are said to reduce handling operations by up to 50% and the ergonomic design means valves are easily operated for a simple, trouble-free set-up.

The Lexis 3800 is also available with Diluset+ which offers operators assisted management of filling and dilution of residual volumes.

Top tech spec for the Lexis 3800

For the spraying operation itself, it can be operated using Kuhn’s Canbus control box, the company’s own a CCI 800 or 1200 screens or any other ISOBUS terminal.

The Lexis 3800 is claimed to be stable and manoeuvrable due to the shape of its tank which ensures a low centre of gravity. This offers good stability, even with a reduced track width of 1.5m or when spraying on gradients.

The new sprayer is designed to reduce soil damage through its low weight and optional VF tyres

The short tow eye-axle distance of 4.3m coupled with the Track Assist gyroscopic steering drawbar system also improves the tracking.

The sprayer can be fitted with CCE individual nozzle control, Autospray PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) technology or the Boom Assist extreme contour control system.

Kuhn’s own CCI Connect solutions and the MyKuhn portal also provide remote access to the machine and feedback on the tasks performed, allowing capture of the operational and application data.