Taoiseach tells EU presidents: Budget proposal ‘not acceptable’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has formally outlined his position on the EU’s budget – the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) – to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In meetings with the two EU leaders last night, Thursday, February 20, the Taoiseach stressed that the MFF proposal – which would see a reduction in funding for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of 14% – was “one we can’t accept”.

Speaking this morning to a group of Irish journalists, he commented: “Essentially it means that Ireland will contribute much more to the EU budget, but will actually receive less back, in terms of payments to Irish farmers, and also funds for regional development and social development.

We accept that as a country that has a growing economy, as a country with full employment, we will have to pay more into the European budget over the next seven years. What we can’t accept is that in return for paying more, that we would see very significant cuts to CAP and to cohesion funds.

“That’s not something we can accept, and I made that very clear to President von der Leyen and President Michel last night,” the Taoiseach added.

He also expressed his view that there would not be an agreement on the MFF reached today.

It has been confirmed that the plenary council session on the MFF has been postponed until further notice, as bilateral meetings between Michel and members state heads of government continue.

The Taoiseach said that the countries that don’t wish to see an increase in funding are “holding their positions very hard”.

“If we’re serious about supporting agriculture across the EU; building up the economies of central and eastern Europe; and dealing with security and climate action, that’s going to cost money. That’s why Ireland is one of the countries that is willing to contribute more to the budget; as a wealthy country with a growing economy, we’re willing to contribute more,” the Taoiseach explained.

The proposal that we contribute more, and in return we get less for CAP and less for the European social fund – pay more and get less – is one I can’t accept. This will result in an increase in our contribution, which we can live with. What we can’t live with is a reduction in the money we get back from the EU on the CAP.

“We can’t have a situation were, by paying more in, we get less out, particularly less when it comes to CAP,” he added.