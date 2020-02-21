Irish Olympic star to attend Angus schools competition awards

It has been confirmed that the Irish international and Olympic hockey player Katie Mullan will address the student finalists of the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at an awards ceremony in Croke Park next month.

Katie, who hails from a farming background and has strong family links to the agri-food industry, will share her experience of growing up on a farm and how this has impacted her career and sporting achievements.

The event marks the culmination of an 18-month long secondary school competition which sees six secondary school groups vying to become the overall winner of the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

St. Joseph's Mercy Secondary School, Navan;

St. Ita’s School, Drogheda; Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk;

Royal School, Cavan;

Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Lisdoonvarna;

Roscommon Community College. The finalist schools include:

At the event, an awards ceremony will be held to announce the winners of the Certified Irish Angus school’s competition.

Following the awards ceremony, 35 schools from around the country will present their project ideas at an exhibition in order to be considered for selection to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Throughout the competition, the students each reared five Angus calves over an 18-month period while completing a related research project on a specific agricultural theme.