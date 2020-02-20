Diary date: Naas event to examine gender balance in Irish agri-food

A breakfast event will be held next week in Naas to explore the gender balance in the agri-food sector, with a number of prominent figures in attendance.

The event is titled ‘Striking the Gender Balance in Irish Agri-food’, and is being organised by Ceres, the women in agri-business network.

The breakfast event will be held next Tuesday, February 25, at the Killashee Hotel, Naas.

It will feature an interactive panel discussion with John Jordan, CEO of Ornua; Sinéad McPhillips, assistant secretary general at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; and Dr. Monica Gorman, lecturer in agricultural extension and innovations in UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science.

The panel discussion is set to “explore the barriers to, and opportunities for, achieving gender balance in the Irish agri-food industry”.

Ornua’s Jordan will outline the “business case” for improving gender balance, while McPhillips will argue that “decision-making needs to change at every level”.

Dr. Gorman will explain how the next generation of graduates will “have raised expectations for greater diversity”.

Roberta McDonald, the chairperson of the Ceres Network, said “We are delighted to be bringing together a strong panel of industry experts to discuss and share their experiences of the benefits of gender balance for the greater good of the Irish agri-food industry.

“Our event offers dynamic networking and knowledge sharing opportunities to empower people to take their own steps towards ‘striking the balance’ and we would encourage anyone working within the industry to attend,” McDonald added.

Tickets for the event are available here. Admission includes breakfast for the event, which starts at 7:30am.

For more information, click here.