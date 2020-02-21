Weekend weather: Cold and unsettled conditions to remain

Weather conditions are set to remain cold and unsettled this weekend as the prolonged spell of changeable weather continues.

According to Met Éireann, today, Friday, February 21, will be a windy day with outbreaks of rain extending southeastwards across the country.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent across the west and north of the country with the lengthiest dry periods in southern and southeastern counties.

Top temperatures today will range from 9° to 12°.

Tonight will see rain, drizzle and mist in southern and southeastern counties for a time with scattered heavy showers elsewhere.

Some of the showers across the west and north will be heavy and bring a risk of hail and thunder.

Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 2° to 5° in the north but a higher 6° to 9° in southern counties.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be a cold and windy day with occasional sunny intervals and widespread, squally showers.

Some of these showers will turn to hail and sleet in northern areas with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Top temperatures will range from 4° to 7° generally.

On Saturday night, rain will extend across the majority of the country and possibly turn to sleet over northern hills. However, parts of north Ulster may escape dry.

Finally, Sunday will start rather cloudy with some mist and drizzle. However, it is expected to brighten up with good dry periods for a time.

By late afternoon, cloud will thicken in the southwest and rain will spread across much of Munster and Connacht by evening time.

The rain will extend nationwide early on Sunday night accompanied by strong southeast winds. Some snowfall is possible for a time in Ulster and north Connacht.