Approval has commenced for all qualified applications received under Tranche 22 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), it has been confirmed.

Confirming the news today (Wednesday, September 8), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue also confirmed that average weekly payments of €1.2 million have issued this year under the scheme – with €2.6 million issuing this week alone.

This year, to date, €43.4 million has now been paid in respect of completed investments, the minister said.

Total payments of over €305 million have now issued in respect of over 22,172 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

Commenting, the minister said: “I am delighted to confirm that approvals will issue in respect of all eligible applications submitted under Tranche 22.

“I am delighted that this week’s TAMS payments amounting to €2.6 million brings to €43 million the total payments made to date in 2021, in respect of TAMS II investments.

“Our priority now is to continue to issue payments to approved applicants for completed investments. These payments will continue to issue on a weekly basis”.

The Minister encouraged all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS II to submit them to the Department of Agriculture’s online system as soon as the works have been completed, to facilitate the prompt issue of payments.

“With over 43,500 approvals issued since its launch, there are a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to complete the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible, to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments,” the minister said.

The current tranche of TAMS II is due to close on November 5, 2021, with Tranche 24 then, due to open the following day.

