The Farm Family Draw has been established to ensure that farm families receive the support they need when they need it most – while also putting €1,000 up for grabs every month.

The Farm Family Draw is a partnership between the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM.

All funds raised as part of the monthly membership draw will be split evenly between the two charities, with a top prize of €1,000 and a second prize of €100 each month.

The two organisations offer support to Irish farmers and their families in different but vitally important ways.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is often tasked to farm accidents and medical emergencies in rural areas, it provides emergency, prehospital care and brings patients to the hospital that best meets their needs.

The air ambulance recently completed its 1,000th call-out since it was established two years ago.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is ready to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies from its base in Rathcoole in north Cork seven days a week.

Commenting, Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, said:

Advertisement

“We’ve been tasked to the most serious incidents on Irish farms since we launched in 2019. We’ve seen a lot of PTO and other machinery-related accidents, falls from height and animal attacks.

“We aim to bring hope in emergency situations but we can’t forget about the aftermath either. Families are left picking up the pieces, having to get on with farming if they’ve lost a loved one or suffered a life-changing injury.

“It costs around €2 million a year to run our organisation and by supporting this draw you’re helping us to stay in the skies and keeping our critical care cars and rapid response vehicles on the road,” Sheridan explained.

Martin Moran is a farm accident survivor, having been seriously injured as a toddler. Commenting he said:

“Accidents do happen and will happen, it’s important we have that service. I would ask and remind farmers to be aware of the services they might need on their land, in their yard at any time.”

Membership of the Farm Family Draw is €10 per month and can be paid for on a monthly, bi-annual or annual subscription.

The draw will take place on the eighth day of each month. The winners will be notified by email and text and will be published on social media.

Those interested in finding out more or signing up can visit farmfamilydraw.ie or call: 021-4190999 for more details.

Related Stories: Vaccine clinics announced for Balmoral Show

Download Our Free App