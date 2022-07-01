The deadline for the current tranche (Tranche 26) of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is set to close today (July 1).

Tranche 27 of the scheme will then open tomorrow (July 2), and will remain open for applications until September 23.

Up to May 20, payments under the scheme had exceeded €360 million, with payments being issued at an average rate of €1.5 million/week.

Under the last tranche (25) which closed on April 8, 2022, 1,509 applications were received and funding has been approved for all applications to proceed.

TAMS II funding by county

The county that has received the most money under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is Co. Cork, recent figures have revealed.

Figures revealed to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that Rebel County has received the most money under the hugely popular scheme to date, while Co. Dublin has received the least.

Cork leads the way by quite a bit, amassing nearly €62 million in payments to date spread across 4,871 applications.

The next closest county is Tipperary with over €35.3 million across 2,511 applications, followed by Kilkenny at over €24.6 million with 1,737 applications.

Wexford comes in fourth place with the most money received at €22.7 million spread over 1,776 applications, then Limerick, Kerry and Galway all receiving over €19 million in funding under the scheme.

At the opposite end of the scale, as mentioned, Dublin saw the smallest portion of money paid out under the scheme at just over €1.8 million across 169 applications.

Counties Leitrim and Sligo made up the bottom three counties with over €2.6 million and €4.06 million spread over 280 and 314 applications, respectively, under the scheme to date.