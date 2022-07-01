The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has confirmed that domestic milk intake in May was down by 2.4% compared to the same month last year.

Milk statistics for May 2022, show that the amount of domestic milk processed by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1,153.2 million litres.

The CSO outlined that the fat content in the milk supply increased from 3.94% in May 2021 to 3.95% in May 2022.

The protein content decreased from 3.49% to 3.47% for the same period.

Butter production increased by 2.4% from 31,400t in May 2021 to 32,100t in May 2022.

The data also shows that skimmed milk powder (SMP) production increased from 27,700t in May 2021 to 28,300t in May 2022.

Provisional data shows that total milk sold for human consumption dropped from 46.6 million litres in May 2021 to 46.5 million litres during the same month this year.

Domestic milk intake for the period January to May 2022 was estimated at 3,567 million litres.

This is a decrease of 38.8 million litres (-1.1%) when compared to the corresponding period for 2021.

Click on the image below to see the milk statistics in more detail: Image: CSO

Elsewhere, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index has fallen by 1.3% following its latest trading on Tuesday, June 21.

In the wake of the previous auction of dairy commodities held on June 7, the index climbed by 1.5%.

That had been the first increase in the GDT index following five consecutive drops since March 1, when it reached a record high of 1,593.

Following the latest auction, trading event 310, the index now stands at 1,342.