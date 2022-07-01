A pedigree-registered Charolais heifer took the top price of €3,600 at Ronan Gallagher’s Summer Belles Sale, which took place on his Co. Sligo farm over the weekend.

Based near Enniscrone, Ronan Gallaghers’ Enniscrone Livestock hosted an on-farm, online sale in association with MartEye and Mayo/Sligo Livestock Mart; it drew to a close on Monday, June 27.

Included in the sale were five pedigree Charolais heifers and a pedigree Limousin heifer, as well as a number of commercial heifers and a selection of pedigree and commercial sheep.

The sale attracted overseas interest with four of the heifers on offer finding new homes in mainland UK, and 10 of the heifers making the journey to their new homes in Northern Ireland.

Lot 1, a Cavelands Levi-sired heifer, was the top-priced animal in the sale. The March 2020-born heifer’s dam was Enniscrone Lady ET. Lot 1 sold for €3,600

Securing €3,500 at the sale was Lot 11, another pedigree Charolais heifer. This March 2020-born heifer was sired by Tonroe Mick and her dam was Enniscrone Ita ET, described as “the biggest cow in the herd”.

The top-priced commercial heifer in the sale was Lot 13, a Belgian Blue heifer. This muscly, June 2021-born heifer possessed 56% Belgian Blue genetics and 31% Limousin genetics and sold for €3,100. Lot 13 sold for €3,100

Also included in the timed auction was a multi-breed sheep sale consisting of 14 Texel ewes, as well as two pedigree Charolais ewes, three pedigree Suffolk ewes and a selection of eight rams.

The top-priced ewe in the sale was a superb Texel gimmer selling for an impressive €3,300.

This February 2021-born ewe was sired by Enniscrone Donovan and was described as the “lead gimmer in the sale” and “one the best females” the farm has offered for sale.

Furthermore, the gimmers’ description outlined: “She is from a great flushing family. Her dam is sired by Garngour Aerosmith and is one of the best females in the flock.”

Enniscrone Livestock’s next sale will take place on Friday, August 19.