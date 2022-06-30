The board of Aurivo Co-op has announced a €2 million Fodder Support Fund for farmers.

The fund is in addition to an ongoing ‘fodder security campaign’ that Aurivo began in April, to highlight the “need to secure an adequate supply of fodder on farm for the winter”.

The fund aims to support farmers to grow more fodder for the coming winter through increased second-cut silage yields and the “proper finishing and presentation of cattle and lambs”, the dairy business said.

This aims to ensure returns are maximised when they sell their animals. The fund will be implemented on a phased basis through a number of targeted initiatives.

Stephen Hannon, general manager of Aurivo Marts, stressed the importance of having cattle well-presented at sales, saying: “When it comes to selling weanlings for example, it is vital to maximise weight for age.

“A heavier weanling will make more than a lighter weanling of similar quality. Offering good quality grass, targeted meal feeding, appropriate dosing strategies and proper weaning of calves are vital to ensure weanlings are healthy and not stressed,” Hannon added.

“It’s important to take these steps to ensure your weanlings are well presented to attract greater buying interest and improve the sales value of the animals.

“Similarly, store lambs that are better developed and heavier will attract more interest in the ring,” he noted.

Aurivo Co-op says it has been “actively engaging” with farmers on the importance of securing sufficient fodder for winter since April, through a series of farm walks; articles in local press and on social media; and information boards across its Homeland Stores and livestock marts.

Raymond Barlow, chairperson of Aurivo Co-op, commented: “The fund announced this week is a further support to the ongoing fodder security campaign and aims to reduce input costs and maximise the return for our farmers to help ensure their future sustainability”.