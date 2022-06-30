Farmers that are eligible for a second Covid-19 booster vaccine have been encouraged by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to take it up immediately.

Chair of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs committee Alice Doyle, said that looking at the demographic of the farming community would suggest that there are many farmers who have yet to get a second booster shot. She said:

“I was taken aback to hear that only 46% of those who are eligible have availed of the vaccine.”

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), adults qualify to receive a second booster dose at least four months or 120 days after they received their first one.

However, if you contracted Covid-19 during that time, you should wait at least four months from when you tested positive to avail of the second booster shot.

“I would like to re-iterate the advice that those over 65, and those with underlying conditions over the age of 12, should arrange to get their second booster,” Doyle said.

She added that the advice from the HSE is clear: It states that the vaccine offers the best protection, particularly for those who are vulnerable due to an underlying condition.

“I would ask people to make an appointment as soon as possible,” she finished.

Return of events following Covid-19

The appeal comes as many large-scale events, including agricultural shows return for the first time since before the pandemic.

One such event is the Omagh Show, which has not been held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions. It will make a comeback tomorrow (July 1), and Saturday (July 2).

Launching with the equestrian section, the show will include a large poultry section with 100 bird classes and 22 egg classes, marking a significant development in this section of the event.

The sheep section has also grown and there will be 29 breeds, with about 700 sheep being shorn on the day under the British Isles Shearing Competition Association (BISCA).

The beef cattle section will also include a new breed this year, the Galloway breed, which originated in Scotland.

Current case numbers

As of 8:00a.m yesterday morning (July 29), there were 776 people in hospital with the virus, 31 of whom were in intensive care.

The HSE have reported that more hospital staff are beginning to test positive for Covid-19, which is resulting in increased pressure on the services.

Doyle added that the IFA would be extending the appeal through the organisation’s entire network to get the important message to as many people as possible.