The Omagh Show will return this year after the Covid-19 pandemic for its 180th annual event, to be held on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.

As with all other agricultural shows, this will be first event since 2019. This year’s show will see a new lay-out to improve the movement of visitors through the site.

This year’s Omagh Show will be launched with the equestrian section. There will be four showing rings across the 20ac of ground used for the show, along with two jumping arenas, a pony jumping arena and working hunter arena for ponies and horses.

Other attractions will include the poultry section, which the organisers say “has progressed by leaps and bounds”.

There will be 100 classes in this section, including new ones for Call Mallard and D’Anver this time around.

The section includes 22 egg classes to be entered.

The number of breeds in the sheep section has been increased to 29, with the introduction of Dutch spotted and badger face breeds.

The sheep section of the show will also host a shearing competition run under the auspices of the British Isles Shearing Competition Association (BISCA).

Advertisement

Approximately 700 sheep will be shorn, with entries taken on the day.

The beef cattle section will include a new breed this year, the Galloway breed, which originated in Scotland.

Among the other attractions during the show are: the home industries marquee; the fashion show; the dog show; classic and vintage vehicles; and show jumping.

The event will also feature the final of the Northern Ireland Tug-of-War Association competition.

As well as that, there will be a number of attractions for children.

Organisers said: “Each year the show committee members endeavour to improve and enhance their packed show programme, but with there being a gap of three years since the last Omagh show and a new chairperson and secretary in place, it has almost been a re-start on a steep learning curve.

“Hopefully it will all come together to produce yet another fun-filled bumper programme,” they added.

The prize fund for the event will be in excess of £17,000. Full details of the event can be viewed on the Tyrone Farming Society website.