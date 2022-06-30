Last week’s sheep kill (week ending June 25) witnessed a decrease on the week before, with all categories of sheep seeing a decline in throughput.

Spring lamb throughput once again broke 40,000 head last week, but was still back on the previous week, while hogget supplies fell once again, as did ewe and ram throughput.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 50,887 sheep were processed last week, representing a decrease of 2,350 head from the week before.

The number of hoggets processed continues to get smaller, with 2,694 head slaughtered last week; this is a decrease of 1,076 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a decrease last week, of 441 head, totalling 6,423 head.

Furthermore, spring lamb supplies decreased last week to 41,770 head, which represents a slight fall of 828 head on the previous week.

Advertisement

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending June 25):

Hoggets: 2,694 head (-1,076 or -28.54%);

Ewes and rams: 6,423 head (-441 or -6.42%);

Spring lambs: 41,770 head (-828 or -1.94%);

Total: 50,887 head (-2,350 or -4.41%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,299,572 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 888,479 have been hoggets, 275,537 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (135,467) and a small portion of light lambs (89 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up over 141,190 head; 195,819 more hoggets have been processed, while 4,270 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 50,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending June 25):