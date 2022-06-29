The CEO of the National Dairy Council (NDC) has told a conference in Co. Cork that the dairy sector should be able to command a premium price but it may take up to five years to earn that right.

Zoe Kavanagh told delegates at the 30th European Dairy Farmers Congress that she believes this is the beginning of the end of cheap food culture.

She said that consumers are not currently paying a premium for food.

“If you look at consumers, they will spend a fortune on mobile phones, cars, flights, and clothes.

“I think as a collection of food producers, we need to restage the role of food as a part of human health and restage the value of food both from its nutritional contribution but also it being responsibly produced,” she said.

“Climate anxiety is truly the single biggest challenge that we’re being confronted with.

“I think nutritious food, and especially dairy, needs to restage itself and command a premium, so long as the proof points are there. The premium cannot be earned without truly tangible proof points being communicated on pack and around pack,” she noted.

“I think we as a sector need to earn the right to that margin. We need to make sure that dairy scores exceptionally well in this climate challenge.

“If we demonstrate that the way that we produce is environmentally responsible and highly nutritious, there is a premium there but it will take, I believe, up to five years to earn that premium,” Kavanagh continued.

A recent survey from the European Milk Forum (EMF) found that over 70% of consumers are willing pay more for dairy products.

However, this is dependent on the price increase being used to support farmers make environmental progress so the industry is more sustainable.

Advertisement

Jeremy Clarkson Image: Amazon Prime

Zoe Kavanagh was also asked about her thoughts on Jeremy Clarkson as an ambassador for farming.

A second series of Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the television presenter’s exploits on his 1,000ac Cotswolds farm in the UK, is due to be released next year.

“I think what Clarkson has achieved is an awareness of rural life. Unfortunately, he doesn’t run a great recruitment campaign for working in farming because in his programme he is pretty poor at the end of the year.

“I think he is an interesting character to start a story around how hard it is as food producers to work the land to produce food produce and earn a living.

“I think collectively in this room we have ambassadors that are far more compelling than Jeremy Clarkson but I think we need to find our voice,” Kavanagh said.

“For such a big sector and such a valuable industry, when it comes to telling our story, we whisper.

“I’m not saying that we need to become shrill and shout but we need to back ourselves, tell our story, connect with consumers and make this industry one where students want to have a career and shoppers will reward us for producing the best food in the world,” the NDC CEO concluded.

More than 350 delegates from 28 countries are attending the three-day European Dairy Farmers Congress, which began yesterday (Tuesday, June 28) at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Co. Cork

The event brings together members, leading industry figures, researchers and international speakers for a mixture of presentations, workshops and farm visits.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the conference was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.