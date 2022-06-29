Pottinger has added the new TOP 882 C rake to its range of centre-swath rakes. The machine delivers a working width of 7.7-8.8m, with the boom allowing swath width adjustments between 1.3m and 2.6m.

The rake’s specification includes a rotor diameter of 3.7m. However, the transport height comes in below 4m, without removing the tine arms.

Weight alleviation springs contribute to the smooth running of the system while it is in operation, while large tyres on the chassis ensure optimum stability.

Pottinger rake on Irish grassland

Pottinger has stressed the suitability of the new rake to Irish grassland conditions.

According to the company, its 5-wheel chassis delivers the best ground tracking and as a result less dirt ingress in the forage.

Pottinger’s MULTITAST wheel system also tracks the ground immediately in front of the tines and responds to each undulation. It also greatly increases the size of the rotor’s support triangle. This reportedly makes the rotors run even more smoothly and suppresses vibrations.

A FLOWTAST glide bar is available as an option on the TOP 882 C. Replacing the rotor chassis wheels, the glide bar offers reliability in challenging ground conditions.

It glides over even deep ruts, holes, and wheel marks with minimal effort. The glide bar is especially suitable for soft and damp soil conditions.

Operation

According to Pottinger, the new rake is extremely easy to operate. The required working width is set hydraulically while the lifting sequence can be individually adapted.

The higher the setting, the larger the swaths that can be driven over without disruption. That is the best viable way to protect the forage.

For uniform lifting of the rotors, the machine is equipped with a flow splitter as standard. An individual rotor lifting system with electrical preselect for raking headlands and field borders is also available as an option.

The TOP 882 C has a continuously adjustable cam track. A distinctive feature of the tines on the new specification is that they pass just above the ground directly below the tine carrier at only a slight angle.

Even with large volumes of forage, the tines remain close to the ground and sweep up all the matter. The tines are angled forward in a dynamic position.

As a result, they actively lift the forage away from the ground – like a pitchfork. As more forage is collected, it rides up the tine unhindered. Dirt ingress and disintegration losses are, therefore, minimised.