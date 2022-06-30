Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to the farming and agricultural community to ensure that silage pits are fit for purpose, and are regularly checked to prevent accidental runoff into rivers and lakes.

The appeal comes following the recent conviction of a Co. Monaghan farmer after silage effluent from the farmer’s property entered and polluted a local river.

At Carrickmacross District Court, on May 23, Judge Raymond Finnegan convicted Thomas McEnaney of a breach of the Fisheries Acts for allowing silage effluent to enter a watercourse.

Prosecution was taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland and the farmer had pleaded guilty to water-pollution charges.

He was fined €400 and ordered to pay an additional €5,273.15 for costs and expenses.

Silage pit ‘not fit for purpose’

Ailish Keane, a senior fisheries environmental officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland, gave evidence that the silage pit was not fit for purpose when it was inspected as effluent, which is a highly toxic substance, was escaping through a surface-water system and into an open watercourse.

The silage effluent from the farmer’s property subsequently polluted a tributary of the Annalee River in the Erne River catchment, according to water samples taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

‘A highly polluting substance’

Commenting on the impact of silage effluent on rivers, Dr. Milton Matthews, director of the North West River Basin District with Inland Fisheries Ireland said good water quality status in our rivers and lakes is vital for the preservation of healthy fish stocks and the aquatic habitat.

“Silage effluent is a highly polluting substance, which can have severe and long-term impacts to aquatic ecosystems due to de-oxygenation and nutrient enrichment.

“Streams, rivers and lakes are particularly prone to any silage effluent discharges which may occur during the summer months when water levels are low which can result in major fish-kill events.” Picture showing effluent, a highly toxic substance, flowing into a stream. Image source: Inland Fisheries Ireland

Regular inspection and maintenance of silage pits and slurry-storage facilities are essential to ensure that accidental leaks or overflows are prevented, and Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to the farming community to ensure that inspection and maintenance is carried out.