Gardaí have confirmed that a woman was taken to hospital in Co. Galway following a crash involving a tractor and a car this week.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision happened at Clonbrock, Ahascragh, Ballinsloe on Wednesday afternoon (June 29).

Gardaí said that they attended the scene of the incident which occurred at around 3.30p.m.

“A female in her 60s was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital to be treated for her injuries,” a garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

Gardaí issue fraud warning

Meanwhile, Gardaí have issued a warning to the public following an increase in romance fraud incidents in the country.

Between January and the end of May this year, 31 cases of such deception were reported to An Garda Síochána from 23 women and eight men.

Advertisement

However, Gardaí believe that this type of crime is under-reported by victims so the incident rate could be much higher.

In the cases reported in the first five months of 2022, the average age of injured parties for women is 44 and 47 for men.

The youngest victim was 27 and the oldest was 69 years of age.

In all cases, except one, the victims encountered the suspect over a dating app or through social media.

Gardaí said that €812,715 was lost as a result of these incidents.

In almost every case, the money was transferred to accounts outside Ireland or to bitcoin wallets.