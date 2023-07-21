Agriland Media Group is delighted to partner with Mayo-based company Genfitt on its annual Knowledge Report 2023 survey to garner farmers’ views on the state of the agricultural sector.

The ‘Genfitt Knowledge Report’ is underway for the seventh consecutive year, and Genfitt is aiming to make the 2023 edition the most useful and informative one yet.

Ireland was impacted by the economic effects of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Due to post-Covid-19 demand and more recently, a spike in commodity prices, the agricultural sector in 2022/2023 experienced considerable increases in production costs as a result of inflation.

Therefore, we would like to know your opinion on the impact these global concerns have had on your farming enterprise or business and the farming sector as a whole.

Survey draw

Please fill out the survey below which should take less than 10 minutes to complete and you will be entered into a draw for a 2700PSI petrol power washer. Complete the survey to be in with a chance of winning this power washer

The power washer is 7hp with a built-in soap system and an automatic oiler for added convenience and comes complete with a 36″ lance.

The closing date for completion of this survey is Friday, August 4.

You can complete the survey by clicking here.