Table: Which tractor brand is the most popular used import this year?

Figures released to AgriLand reveal which brand was the most popular second-hand (used) imported tractor during the first quarter (January-March inclusive) of this year.

The data comes from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The figures indicate that significantly more second-hand (used) New Holland tractors were imported into Ireland than any other brand (during the first three months of 2019).

In a similar vein, New Holland also led the second-hand (used) tractor import league last year. It’s worth noting that, during the entirety of 2018, a total of 2,198 second-hand (used) tractors were imported into the Republic of Ireland.

This table (below) shows the brand-by-brand data for the first quarter of 2019. However, there may be some anomalies in these figures; don’t neglect to read the accompanying qualifier (by scrolling down further).

Imported used tractors licensed for the first time in the first quarter of 2019:

Important qualifier

Though not included in our table (above), the underlying data contained a limited number of entries that referred to self-propelled sprayers and/or telescopic handlers (telehandlers) – identifiable from the brand-names involved. For clarity, we’ve largely removed these.

However, in omitting the JCB figure, for example, not only has any reference to its imported telehandlers / loading shovels been removed but also its imported (Fastrac) tractors.

Moreover, it’s possible that some of the remaining listings in our table include vehicles other than tractors (albeit in a relatively small number of cases).

It should also be noted that some of the classifications are outdated and may, in some limited instances, give rise to confusion or anomalies.

There are, for example, classifications for both Ford and New Holland – as there should be. However, for example, some older models might arguably be classed as either Fords or New Hollands – or both. Is this data accurate?

Similarly, there are classifications for both Valmet and Valtra – as there should be. Again, there was a period (in the transition from Valmet to Valtra Valmet and then, ultimately, Valtra) when such tractors might have fallen under either classification or both.

Also noteworthy is the situation whereby Case IH’s (founding and current) brands are individually listed as David Brown, International, Case and Case IH. Looking at the table, we suspect that many imported Case IH tractors have found their way into the Case category.