Table: What are the most popular used imported tractors for the first 6 months?

Figures released to AgriLand have revealed the most popular second-hand (used) imported tractors during the first half (January-June inclusive) of this year.

The data comes from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The figures indicate that substantially more second-hand (used) New Holland tractors were imported into the Republic of Ireland than any other brand (during the first six months of 2019).

This table (below) shows the brand-by-brand data for the first half of 2019. However, there may be some anomalies in these figures; don’t neglect to read the accompanying qualifier (by scrolling down further).

Imported used tractors licensed for the first time in the first half of 2019:

Important note

Though not included in our table (above), the underlying data contained a limited number of entries that referred to self-propelled sprayers and/or telescopic handlers (telehandlers) – identifiable from the brand-names involved. For clarity, we’ve largely removed these.

However, in omitting the JCB figure, for example, not only has any reference to its imported telehandlers / loading shovels been removed but also its imported (Fastrac) tractors.

Moreover, it’s possible that some of the remaining listings in our table include vehicles other than tractors (albeit in a relatively small number of cases).

It should also be noted that some of the classifications are outdated and may, in some limited instances, give rise to confusion or anomalies.

There are, for example, classifications for both Ford and New Holland – as there should be. However, for example, some older models might arguably be classed as either Fords or New Hollands – or both. Is this data accurate?

Similarly, there are classifications for both Valmet and Valtra – as there should be. Again, there was a period (in the transition from Valmet to Valtra Valmet and then, ultimately, Valtra) when such tractors might have fallen under either classification or both.

Also noteworthy is the situation whereby Case IH’s (founding and current) brands are individually listed as David Brown, International, Case and Case IH. Looking at the table, we suspect that many imported Case IH tractors have found their way into the Case category.