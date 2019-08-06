Pics: Desirable ‘working classics’ of all hues at De Courcey Harvest Day

AgriLand paid a visit to Sandycove, Ballinspittle, Co. Cork, yesterday, Monday, August 5, to sample the atmosphere at the De Courcey Harvest Day.

Farmhand – the distributor of well-known machinery brands such as Krone, Amazone and Quicke – was the main sponsor of this year’s event, in conjunction with local dealer Derry O’Donovan Machinery.

Bill Chambers from De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club said: “We were very thankful to John O’Donovan for the use of his land for the 2019 event. The beautiful site, which slopes towards the sea at Sandycove, was perfect.”

As is apparent from these pictures (above and below), there were plenty of machines present – new and old; covering many eras, brands and hues.

The images accompanying this article are from the Tractor Run – Cork Facebook page. It’s a site that’s dedicated to tractor runs and associated gatherings right across Co. Cork. All of these pictures are courtesy of ‘Dave P’.

Other ‘working’ day

‘Dave P’ also took some eye-catching shots at the Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day, which took place on Sunday, July 28.

Ahiohill, for those who don’t know, is also in Co. Cork; it lies between the towns of Bandon, Clonakilty and Enniskean.