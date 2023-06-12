The average income of a tillage farm in Ireland in 2022 was €76,654, up 32% compared to 2021.

That’s according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022, published today (Monday, June 12), which surveyed a total of 6,246 tillage farms.

Favourable weather conditions and an increase in cereal area in 2022 resulted in an increase in cereal production volumes in aggregate, according to the report.

Cereal prices at harvest in 2022 were up on the already high 2021 level. Cereal prices were high due to relatively low international stocks, adverse weather in key production regions and reduced availability due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While production costs were also higher in 2022, the increase in output value resulted in an increase in margins on the average tillage farm, the survey has indicated. 2022 2022/2021 change € % Gross output 210,286 +32 – of which direct payments 29,121 +5 Total costs 133,632 +32 – of which direct costs 70,759 +45 – of which overheads 62,873 +20 Family farm income 76,654 +32 Source: Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022

Gross output increased by 32% to €210,286 on the average tillage farm in 2022. On average, direct payments increased by 5%, compared to 2021.

While the number of participants was small, the average payments received through the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and Protein Aid payment were significant at approximately €3,900 and €2,900 on average.

Similarly, the average payment received through the Tillage Incentive Scheme was €1,800.

Tillage farm costs

Overall, average costs increased on tillage farms in 2022 by 32%, to €133,632. Direct costs increased by 45%year-on-year, with an increase in fertiliser expenditure alone of 125% to €30,645 on the average tillage farm.

Expenditure on crop protection also increased, by 26%, to €12,181, with purchased seed also up by 22%, on average, to €6,623.

Expenditure on contracting charges also increased by 46% year-on-year to €14,110, on average, according to the Teagasc survey.

As many tillage farms also have a significant cattle enterprise, some will incur expenditure on purchased concentrates. However, the data indicate that spending on concentrates decreased on tillage farms in 2022, to €3,974 on average.

This is reflective of the more specialised nature of the farms sampled in 2022.

Overhead costs on tillage farms increased in 2022, by an average of 20% year-on-year. The average increase in machinery depreciation was 26% to €14,968 and machinery operating costs also rose by 21% to €13,911.

In terms of some other overhead subcomponents, conacre rental costs were up 48% in 2022 to €10,902 on average. Expenditure on fuel also increased to €7,473, up 42%.

Building depreciation increased by 60% to €5,137. Car, electricity and phone expenditure was also up 8% to €4,712.

Buildings maintenance costs increased to €1,329, up 22%, while land improvement maintenance was down by 15% to €1,619.

Other overhead costs remained relatively stable year-on-year at €5,349.

Size

The table below indicates that the average tillage farm area increased by 4% in 2022 to 71 ha. Of this, 41ha was dedicated to cereals, an increase of 7% compared to 2021. 2022 2022/2021 change Farm size (ha) 71 +4% – of which cereals 41 +7% Cereal output (€/ha) 3,118 +36% Basic payment (€/ha) 300 +1% Gross margin (€/ha) 1,979 +22% Source: Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022

The average tillage farm gross margin was €1,979/ha in 2022, up 22% year-on-year. This included a Basic Payment of €300, which was relatively unchanged from the 2021 level.

According to the survey, there is a clear increase in the proportion of farms in the higher income brackets, with those earning a family farm income (FFI) in excess of €50,000, up 12 percentage points year-on-year, representing 45% of farms.

Of these, 19% earned more than €100,000. A further 33% of tillage farms earned between €20,000 and €50,000, on average, in 2022.

The proportion of tillage farms earning below €5,000 in 2022 was down to 4%, on average, with those earning between €5,000 and €10,000 down to 3%.

15% of tillage farms reported a FFI of between €10,000 and €20,000 in 2022.