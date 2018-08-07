Support Scheme for Renewable Heat moves a step closer

The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) moved one step closer as the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) published the draft ‘Terms and Conditions’ for the scheme.

News of the development was welcomed by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten.

The minister stated: “The SSRH is a key measure to increase renewable energy in the heat sector and decrease emissions.

The scheme will also create new commercial opportunities for Ireland’s bioenergy and renewable heat industries.

“The draft ‘Terms and Conditions’ are designed to ensure that the heat generated under the SSRH will be sustainable, applied for useful purposes and represent value for money for the taxpayer.”

It is intended that the scheme will financially support the replacement of fossil fuel heating systems with renewable energy for non-domestic heat users in the non-emissions trading sector, according to the department.

Advertisement

The scheme will consist of two types of support mechanisms, including: an operational support for biomass and anaerobic digestion heating systems; and an installation grant for heat pumps.

The National Development Plan sets out an indicative allocation of €300 million for the roll-out of the scheme for the period 2018-2027.

Continuing, Minister Naughten said: “SEAI’s publication of the draft ‘Terms and Conditions’ will allow stakeholders to prepare themselves for the introduction of the scheme.

“My department is engaging with the European Commission regarding the State aid approval for the scheme. The scheme is planned to commence operation later this year – subject to State Aid approval.”