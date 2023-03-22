Suckler farmers will get “a derogation” in year one if they do not meet requirements set out in the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) in relation to calves sired from a 4 or 5-star source, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

According to DAFM the key objective of the SCEP is to provide support to beef farmers to “improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd”.

Suckler farmers gathered at the Park House Hotel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, last night, (Tuesday, March 21) for the first of nine information meetings on the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The SCEP terms state that in scheme years one and two, 80% of the calves must have been sired by a four or five-star source.

In response to a question raised by Agriland at the information event, Peter Harte from DAFM’s beef schemes section said that there will be no penalty for farmers who fail to meet this requirement in year one of the scheme.

Harte added: “There was a fair bit of feedback from the various farm bodies on the requirement that 80% of the calves had to come from a 4 or 5-star source in year one and year two.”

“An awful lot of the decisions have been made already on the holdings so we are happy to apply a derogation for year one on that.”

Harte said: “While we will still be checking it, if somebody doesn’t meet it, there won’t be a penalty and it won’t carry forward in terms of any other actions that aren’t committed in the scheme.

“So if somebody doesn’t meet that 80% requirement in year one, they’re fine, but they will be required to hit it in year two.

The SCEP will pay participating farmers €150/cow on the first 22 cows and €120/cow on subsequent cows. Farmers are being reminded the scheme is a five-year commitment but farmers do have the option of reducing the reference number every year.

The reference number of cows selected for the first year remains the maximum eligible number for the scheme but every year, farmers can reduce the reference number by 20%.

In each scheme year, applicants must calve at least 50% beef breed animals of the yearly reference number.

The SCEP scheme years are as follows: Scheme year Dates 1 July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 2 July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 3 July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 4 July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 5 July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027 Source: DAFM

What if the sire star-ratings drop?

The official document states that calves can be sired by a genotyped 4 or 5-star bull on either the terminal or replacement index (on a within or across-breed basis) at time of service.

It was confirmed at the DAFM meeting that if a stock bull’s most recent evaluation was four or five-star on the date of purchase, and its’ star rating drops below this after the purchase date, that bull will remain eligible.

If using Artificial Insemination (AI), the AI straw used on participating holdings must be from a 4 or 5-star eligible bull on either the Terminal or Replacement index (on a within breed or an across breed basis).

In the event that an applicant calves more than the 50% requirement, these animals should also be sired from a four or five-star source to a minimum of at least 80% of their yearly reference number. This increases to 85% in scheme years three and four and increases to 90%in scheme year five.

Female replacement strategy

By October 31, 2023, at least 50%of the yearly scheme reference number must be eligible females that are genotyped four or five stars on the replacement index (on a within breed or on across breed basis) at the time of purchase (for replacements brought into the herd) or at the time of genotyping (for those replacements bred within the herd).

This increases to 65% by October 31, 2025 and 75% by October 31, 2027 and these females must be at least 16-months old.

Upcoming SCEP info meetings

The meetings have been organised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with speakers from DAFM, Bord Bia and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) present.

Eight additional information meeting have been scheduled where speakers from DAFM, Bord Bia and ICBF explain details of the new SCEP.

The information sessions will commence at 8:00p.m. but officials from DAFM and ICBF will be available from 6:00p.m. at the venues and dates below to assist farmers with queries and their SCEP application if they so wish.

Locations for the nationwide schedule of information are listed below. All meetings will commence at 8:00p.m: SCEP info meeting dates and venues. Source: ICBF

Farmers who are unable to attend one of the in-person events can view a SCEP webinar on April 4 from 7:00p.m.-8:30p.m. A link to register for the webinar is available on the ICBF website.