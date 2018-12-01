‘Stunning’ Fletcherstown Lodge on 20ac offers price drop

Fletcherstown Lodge, Wilkinstown, Navan, Co. Meath, hailed by the joint selling agent as a ‘stunning’ property on approximately 20ac of ‘excellent pasture lands’, has just had a price drop to €830,000.

Fletcherstown Lodge is 11km from the historic town of Navan. With a population of around 31,689 and 60km from Dublin, Navan is a major commuter suburb to the capital. The M3 motorway connects Navan with Dublin and the M50 motorway.

Equestrian enthusiasts will be drawn to the property, according to Philip Guckian of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates. “There is excellent racing nearby in Navan and Fairyhouse, with Leopardstown, Naas, Punchestown and The Curragh within easy driving distance.

“The local area offers a wide selection of equestrian facilities, including Bachelors Lodge equestrian centre and Brookfield stables. Hunting is well catered for by The Ward Union as well as Tara, Meath and Fingal hunting packs, and the pony club thrives in the area.”

Navan is on the banks of the River Boyne and there are many beautiful walks along the Boyne and the Blackwater, said Philip.

Traditional

“Fletcherstown Lodge is a wonderful modern home surrounded by superb lands, giving a secure and private atmosphere with approximately a 250m driveway,” the agent said.

He described it as ‘a charming traditional residence with all the modern conveniences of a house that was built in 2003’.

The kitchen, to the rear of the property, is at the heart of the home, embracing traditional and modern elements such as an AGA cooker – electric, gas and oil – together with an island unit. Complete with granite worktops, larder and recessed lighting, it has double doors leading to the south-facing patio area, with double doors to the formal dining room with its wooden floors. This room flows into the drawing room with dual aspect windows.

The drawing room is carpeted and features a marble surround solid fuel fireplace. There are two sets of double doors, also leading to the patio area. Across the hall is the family room with a wood burning stove. There is a private en-suite guest bedroom and a study, with recessed lighting. This floor is completed with a utility room and bathroom.

The first floor incorporates five bedrooms. The main bedroom includes a large en-suite and walk-in wardrobe. The four remaining bedrooms are all carpeted, with two sharing an en-suite and one with a full en-suite. There are concrete floors upstairs.

Advertisement

Working From Home

The property has a double garage with ample storage for machinery and tools. Upstairs is a separate office space with WC. This is an excellent area for working from home, or a study space away from the main home, the agent said.

“The house links effortlessly with the gardens and grounds, typified not only by the abundance of windows offering a plenitude of sunlight, but also by the French doors linking the drawing room and kitchen with the beautifully maintained south-facing patio area.

“The gardens are extremely private and secure with electric gates and mature hedging along the boundary to the front,” said Philip.

American Barn

The equestrian facilities at Fletcherstown Lodge include a fully enclosed American barn containing six large loose boxes (three foaling boxes), with a secure tack room and room for hay or straw.

Maintained to the highest standard, these facilities afford easy access to the lands suited to all farming uses. Well sheltered, they include approximately 20ac of grazing pasture surrounding the house and the yard and six large paddocks with mature hedging.

“The owners are relocating. The lands are used for both equestrian purposes and cattle grazing,” Philip said. “The lands are of excellent quality, with a tillage farm being located on the neighbouring farm. They have good access and have been well maintained over the years.”

Fletcherstown Lodge is for sale by private treaty, with viewing strictly by appointment.

Further information is available from Philip Guckian, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates at: 164 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4; or on: 01-237-6308.

Alternatively, there is Ed Reilly, Sherry FitzGerald Reilly, at: 46 Watergate Street, Navan, Co. Meath; on: 046-906-0450; or through their website at: www.sherryfitz.ie.