Wexford hardest hit in new ANC Scheme

Co. Wexford will be the hardest hit when the 2019 phase of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme begins.

227 townlands throughout the county will not be eligible for the scheme next year – by far the most losses in a single county.

Tipperary will lose 79 townlands, the second highest amount, while Dublin will lose only one.

This information has come to light after a parliamentary question in writing by Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConologue, who submitted the query to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Speaking to AgriLand, McConalogue said it was “unacceptable that the Department didn’t publish this information already”.

Speaking on where the department needs to go from here, McConalogue said: “We need to see an appeals process put in place, and farmers need certainty that such a process will be implemented.”

Advertisement

“Farmers need have their appeals thoroughly and properly dealt with,” he added.

McConalogue went on to say that the Government needed to address the issues around funding the scheme.

“What we now need is additional funding for the most constrained lands, and a proper conversation regarding the payment system,” he said.

Below is a breakdown of the counties that will lose townlands next year: