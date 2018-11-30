Arable Conference 2019 Guy Smith announced as keynote speaker

National Farmers’ Union deputy president Guy Smith has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Arable Conference.

The 2019 Arable Conference entitled ‘What’s around the corner?’ will be held at Greenmount Campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Although details have not yet been revealed, it’s expected the conference will focus on preparing for potential market scenarios during and after the EU withdrawal transition period.

Guy Smith

Smith farms a mixed and diversified family farm in north-east Essex. He served for eight years on NFU Council as the Essex delegate.

Other NFU positions include four years as a member of the Governance Board and six years as chairman of the NFU Communications Group.

In the past, Smith has served on the boards of FACE (Farming and Countryside Education), HGCA (Home Grown Cereals Authority) and Landskills New Entrants Committee.

He is also a founder of the Essex Schools Food and Farming Day. Smith is a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate for services to Agriculture from Essex University.

Registration for the event will open next week. Further details will be announced on AgriLand and other media over the coming weeks.