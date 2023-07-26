Over 50% of farmers younger than 45 years old engage in binge drinking at least once a month, with age correlated to drinking frequency, according to a new study.

The study, led by a research team at Dublin City University (DCU), published in the Journal of Rural Health examined disordered alcohol and substance use in 351 Irish farmers.

The research was led by associate professor in Athletic Therapy and Training, Siobhan O’Connor, and used the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and the Drug Use Disorders Identification Tool (DUDIT).

The results of the two surveys found that while 28% of farmers did not drink, 40% of those who did drink exceeded the threshold. Younger farmers were especially at risk.

It found that disordered drinking was highest in younger farmers and farmers engaged in full-time education.

The study stated: “The norms surrounding young adulthood in Ireland and the stresses of holding multiple jobs could all add to the harmful drinking across these younger groups.”

Study

The study showed that out of every 10 farmers in the sample, three (28%) completely abstain from drinking, four (43%) drink at moderate levels, and three (29%) exhibit harmful drinking.

It showed that 50% of Irish men reported drinking at least six standard alcoholic drinks per drinking session compared to 17.6% of females, which qualifies as binge drinking.

It added that one in five farming men binge drink on a weekly basis.

While 95% of farmers did not use substances, 78% of farmers who did use substances exceeded the DUDIT threshold for disordered use.

Once again, younger farmers were more at risk of using drugs.

Other common factors outlined as contributing to disordered use of drugs and alcohol, included: Lower income; no children; and part-time farmer with full-time off-farm roles.

Based on the results, the study suggested interventions on safer alcohol use for Irish farmers to be implemented.

These implementations included developing “peer support networks to capitalize on farmers’ broadly healthy alcohol use and identify farmers who are most at risk.”