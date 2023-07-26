New research is underway in Ireland to investigate the potential for barley as a food crop.

It has been shown to be an excellent source of beta glucans, a family of polysaccharides that deliver significant human health benefits.

Barley is similar to oats in this regard. However, in total contrast to oats, barley is primarily used in the brewing industry and for animal feed.

Only 2% of the barley grown in Ireland is in used by the food. However, this is changing.

And it is a consequence of the fact that beta glucans represent a very high quality source of dietary fibre.

Barley as a food crop

The beta glucan content in barley grains can range from 5-11%, significantly higher than that found in wheat and oats.

Nutritional studies have shown a link between the regular consumption of beta glucan and a number of health benefits.

These include a decrease in the risk of chronic heart disease by lowering blood cholesterol and an increased insulin response in diabetics.

Teagasc is currently investigating the potential for barley as a food crop.

The focus of the work is very much on the identification of relevant winter barley varieties that tick the box from a beta glucan perspective.

Teagasc research student Sinéad Dermody, said: “We are looking at a range of varieties at the moment.

“Beta glucans are dietary fibres, found in barley and oats. But as oats already have a food market outlet in Ireland, we are looking at the potential of developing a similar approach with barley.

“Beta glucans have a European Food Safety Authority health claim, which suggests that when consumed at a minimum level of 3g/day, they will act to reduce cholesterol levels.

“They also deliver health benefits for people impacted by diabetes. In addition, preliminary work indicates that beta glucans have anti-cancer properties,” Dermody added.

In contrast, barleys with high beta glucan levels are not suited for the brewing, distilling and animal feed sectors.

“We are currently assessing a wide variety of winter barley varieties, some with a heritage going back to 1904,” Dermody continued.

“Brewing varieties of barley contain a beta glucan concentration of between 2% and 4%. However, the comparable figure in waxy varieties of the cereal, can rise to 11%.

“The appropriate barley varieties can be included within the food chain as a flour. Another option is to go down the whole grain route and offer the barley as a granola-type product.

“But these are issues for the food industry to develop.”