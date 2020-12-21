Students organise live crib for charity on Clare farm

A farm in the west of the country is taking on a yuletide twist this Christmas by playing host to a “live crib”, played by enterprising secondary school students in a festive fundraiser.

Organised by the transition year class from St. Michael’s Community College Kilmihil, the crib has been dubbed “An Beithilín Beo”, and has been established on a working farm in Kilmihil.

A number of farm animals have been drafted in as “star” attractions, with a sheep, a cow, two donkeys and a pony in the crib along with the students who are playing the part of Mary, Joseph and the three wise men.

According to the organisers, the event is free to attend but donations can be made to farm charity Embrace FARM if desired.

“The students have worked hard and learned about animal husbandry caring for the animals while being supervised by the local farmers,” one of the organisers, Edel Curtin, explained.

“Bishop Fintan Monahan blessed the crib on Wednesday and met the students and he was delighted with the day.”

Visiting the crib is on a booking basis only to comply with all Covid-19 regulations and only a few spaces remain.