‘Shockwaves’: Live exporters ‘deeply concerned’ with flying calves reports

Irish live exporters’ representative group the Irish Livestock Stakeholders Association (ILSA) has outlined its concern over recent reports in relation to flying calves to Europe.

In a statement to AgriLand today (Monday, December 21), the organisation said that other stakeholders in the industry “went on a tangent” with the idea and expressed disquiet as to its implications.

The statement said: “The ILSA is deeply concerned with recent articles published over the past couple weeks in relation to the trial of flying calves to mainland Europe.

“We believe farming organisations and the Department of Agriculture have not consulted any of the exporting groups and have went on a tangent of their own.

The news of the exporting calves at a new minimum weight [of] 30kg has sent shockwaves through the exporting community.

“We feel it is bringing back the export industry 10 years, an industry that our stakeholders have advanced and developed through animal welfare and good business practices.

“Our customers in these countries buy Irish calves for quality. They know that the Irish calves perform to a great level and reach targets required,” the organisation claimed.

The ILSA contended that younger, lighter calves would “discredit the brilliant name” built up overseas.

The association said that calf trade has been hit hard over the past two years, adding:

We cannot let ourselves be priced out of the market with flying calves out. The costing of €54 per calf is leaving us out in the cold.

“These calves need to be exported to give our dairy and beef sectors the best chance it can get.

“We cannot shut the door on the truck/ferry route. Major investment through the sector has been made especially with our lairages in France.

“Improvements and state-of-the-art, specially-designed buildings have been built to keep the calf industry and export alive here in Ireland.

“We are opening up the line of communication publicly and are willing to meet with people involved with Moove to give our wealth of knowledge and experience.