Stena Line to have 2 ships on Cherbourg route from tomorrow

Stena Line has accelerated its plans to add an extra freight-only vessel to its Rosslare to Cherbourg route, revealing that it will have two ships departing direct to France from tomorrow (Tuesday, December 22).

The shipping firm confirmed the news in a tweet this morning, stating: “Update for Irish Sea freight customers.

“The Stena Foreteller is being moved into position to commence on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route. We will now have two ships departing tomorrow direct to France.

“Please contact our freight team for bookings,” the tweet concluded.

The Stena Foreteller will join the Stena Horizon which already operates on the route, doubling the freight capacity as well as the frequency of sailings between Ireland and the continent.

The Foreteller had been due to take up the Cherbourg route from Monday, January 4, 2021, but has been brought forward due to the travel bans issued by France and other countries on shipments from Britain following the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 in the southeast of England.

France could allow UK shipments to resume ‘in coming hours’

After closing its border to freight from the UK yesterday, France could be ready to lift this restriction later today, however.

French Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari revealed in a tweet earlier today that a health protocol will be put in place “in the coming hours” to allow shipments from the UK to resume to France.

