Fuel laundering plant uncovered in rural raid by Revenue

A fuel laundering plant, used for laundering marked mineral oil (agricultural “green” or “red” diesel), was uncovered following a raid on a residential premises and outbuildings in Co. Monaghan over the weekend, according to Revenue.

In an intelligence-led operation targeting mineral oil laundering, Revenue officers carried out a search, under warrant, of a residential premises and outbuildings in Agnaglogh, Castleshane, Co. Monaghan, Revenue confirmed.

The operation took place over the course of Friday and Saturday (December 18 and 19).

33,000L of mineral oil;

A lorry with an 18,000L oil tank;

A generator, pumps, hoses and a filtering system; and

10,000L of mineral oil sludge, which is a by-product of the laundering process. During the course of the operation, a distillation plant for the purposes of laundering marked mineral oil was discovered. Some of the other items seized included:

The joint operation was carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána under the auspices of the cross border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

Advertisement

In addition, to ensure the safety of the public, Monaghan County Council Fire & Civil Protection provided critical support services.

“A man was interviewed, under caution, by Revenue and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. For operational reasons, no further information is being made available at this time,” Revenue said in a statement on the matter.

“Simultaneously, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) carried out a search, under warrant, at a premises in Annaghdad Road, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh.

Three individuals were arrested and cash amounts estimated to be in the region of €35,000 and £6,000, along with a car, were seized as part of the operation.