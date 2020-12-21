Renault tractor and EID livestock readers stolen

Investigations are underway by An Garda Síochána following the theft of a Renault tractor and loader from a premises in Co. Kildare earlier this month.

The tractor was taken along with a number of other items – including two electronic identification (EID) livestock readers – from a premises in Straffon the weekend before last, sometime between Friday, December 11, and Monday, December 14.

In an appeal for information in relation to the theft, members of An Garda Síochána based in Co. Kildare said:

“Gardaí investigating a burglary that occurred between the 11/12/20 and the 14/12/20 at a business in Straffon, Co. Kildare, wish to seek the assistance of the public.

Advertisement

“During the burglary a Renault Ceres tractor unit orange with a black front loader was taken. The tractor unit had front and back registration plates and the rear registration plate was slightly broken – missing a corner [stock images used].

“Also taken were two Allflex LPR EID Livestock Pockets Readers and one Samsung J5 Mobile Phone that has a cracked screen,” the Garda post said, adding that photos accompanying the appeal are stock images.