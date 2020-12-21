Gardaí issue appeal following theft of vintage tractor

An appeal for information has been made by An Garda Síochána following the theft of a vintage Massey Ferguson 35 tractor.

The machine in question was taken from lands in the townsland of Shantonagh in Co. Monaghan in recent days, according to Gardaí.

In a call-out for information in relation to the theft, Gardaí based in the Cavan-Monaghan region said:

The Gardaí in Carrickmacross are currently investigating the theft of a red and grey Massey Ferguson 35 tractor.

“It was stolen from lands at Corraharra, Shantonagh in the last number of days, possibly Thursday evening.

Commenting on the accompanying photo (above), the post added: “This is a stock photo which is similar but the tractor stolen had no headlights and the front wheels are grey.

“If you can assist please call the Gardai in Carrickmacross on: 042-9690190,” the Garda post concluded.

A similar incident occurred in nearby Co. Louth earlier this month when “farm and plant machinery” was taken in a raid.

The thefts occurred in the mid-Louth region, according to local Gardaí. The machinery taken include: a John Deere Starfire 6000 precision agriculture GPS receiver; and an Ifor Williams livestock trailer.