Milk recording uptake stalls in 2020

Milk recording has become an important management tool used on many dairy farms nationally and internationally.

Based off the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) latest milk recording statistics less than 40% of dairy farmers in Ireland milk record their herds, accounting for just 7,000 dairy farms. Whereas in New Zealand, over 70% of its herds carry out milk recording.

The low levels of participation thus far may be worrying for the Department of Agriculture, as it aims to have 90% of the national herd milk recording by 2030.

The number of cows being recorded has increased by 2.8% overall when compared to last year; with some milk recording companies seeing a decrease in their number of animals recorded.

Milking recording companies’ comments

AgriLand spoke to Progressive Genetics milk recording manager, Stephen Connolly, regarding the stall in uptake.

He said: ”During the first lockdown, like many other things, milk recording was called to a halt. This had an impact on the number of farmers milk recording during 2020, with some farmers possibly nervous about letting recorders into their parlours.

“Many farmers that were considering to start milk recording this year didn’t, but we have seen a large amount signing in the latter part of the year.”

Reasons dairy farmers haven’t started recording: Advertisement Infrastructure (milking parlour not suitable);

Bad experience;

Poor cow identification;

Don’t see the benefit.

Looking ahead to 2022 when widespread antibiotic use on-farm will be banned, including the use of dry cow tubes, have many farmers missed the boat in terms of getting the relevant data that milk recording provides on their cows?

Stephen added: ”It is not too late to start milk recording, to build data regarding somatic cell counts (SCC). But the sooner you start the better to start building a bank of data on your herd.”

He went on to say further that milk recording can be done in 99% of parlours.

This statement was supported by Munster Bovine’s Kevin Coffey, who stated ”that there is still time to start milk recording and building the relevant information, in preparation for 2022″.

Kevin went on to say that ”milk recording participation in the Munster region is quite high already, but interest continues to grow”.