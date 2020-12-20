‘We had a cracking sheep sale on Monday; store lambs have got scarce though’

“We had a cracking sheep sale on Monday, with those heavy lambs, in particular, a flying trade.” That was the view of Ennis Mart manager Martin McNamara.

AgriLand spoke to Martin during the week, to find out more about the trade on Monday.

He said: “Those heavy butcher lambs have been a flying trade for a good while now. I’d say prices for those lots were up €5/head on the previous week.

And if I was to compare the prices for them this year in comparison to last year I’d say they are running €10-15/head stronger on 2019.

“There were a couple of really good prices between €130/head and €137/head on Monday for those fat lambs.

“Looking to the factory lambs, it’s a similar story to what we have been seeing for those butcher lambs. I saw a couple of pens of 44-47kg lambs making from €114/head up to €123/head – which is great to see.

We have noticed the number of store lambs have been dropping off the last two weeks. They have gone quite scarce.

“I think a lot have been sold at this stage. Again the store lamb trade has been a cracker this year and we have been seeing a lot more beef farmers dipping into the store lamb trade – which obviously has helped to drive it on.

“Even though stores were scarce, the ones that were there on Monday were a fine trade. Those 40-42kg lambs made up to as much as €110/head and a good shot with it.

“I see here three lambs weighing 42kg made €115/head on Monday. Those 38-39kg lambs, that are clean and well presented, have been making €85-103/head consistently for a long time now.

“Overall, again, I’d say the store lambs are stronger by €10-15/head in comparison to 2019. It’s been a good year for anyone selling stores.