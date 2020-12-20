Belgian Blue bull to be auctioned for children’s hospital

Following a challenging year of events for marts around the country, many will be glad to see the end of 2020 and the approach of, hopefully, a more prosperous new year in 2021.

To mark its final sale for 2020, Carnaross Mart will have a special lot being offered at Monday’s sale (December 21).

The Meath-based mart will generously be auctioning a quality Belgian Blue bull, with the proceeds being raised for very a special cause.

Commenting on the upcoming sale, a spokesperson for the Mart explained:

“As part of a big thank you for frontline workers, we at Carnaross Mart would like to give something back and show our appreciation for everyone’s hard work.

In doing so, at 2pm during Monday’s sale [December 21] we are going to auction a U-grade Belgian Blue bull, with all proceeds going to St. John’s Ward in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“Keep following our Facebook page for updates on Monday’s sale, and be sure to tune in on the online platform, Livestock Live (LSL), to watch the sale of this top quality weanling bull which will be live in Ring 1 at 2pm.”

As the proceeds will be going towards a well-deserved cause, it is hoped that this young bull will achieve a price exceeding his current market value. Northern buyers interested will be very much accommodated as export testing for the animal can be arranged if required.

To view a video of this special bull, follow Carnaross Mart on Facebook – where live updates from Monday’s sale will also be provided.