Top price Angus female sells for €7,300 in Carrick-on-Shannon

The ‘Elite Sale’ hosted by the Irish Angus Cattle Society in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday (December 12) can be viewed as nothing less than a success for the breed – as both males and females met a high demand.

In total, there were 35 animals that made €3,000 or higher at the sale. The presence of northern customers aided the trade too, as 17 pedigree animals were exported across the border following the sale.

In the female section, an overall clearance rate of 73% was achieved – alongside a sale average of €3,150. Comparing this to last year’s sale, the average for females increased by €450 at Saturday’s sale.

Clooncarne Savanna

Topping the female trade was the February-2019 born Clooncarne Savanna (pictured above) who sold for €7,300. Exhibited by Thomas Mulligan from Dromad, in Co. Leitrim, this heifer was a pre-sale favorite in the female section as she attracted a lot of attention throughout the morning.

Savanna is sired by Clooncarne Frank and out of a home-bred dam by Baronagh Producer. She will now graze new pastures on a farm in Co. Longford.

Bunlahy Rihanna

The Reynolds brothers from Ballinalee, in Co. Longford, achieved the second-highest female price of €5,300 for Bunlahy Rihanna. This two-year-old heifer was sired by Carrigroe Mr Rebel and sold certified in-calf on the day.

The maternal bloodlines were very strong in this heifer with her great grand-dam being Bunlahy Beatrice – who was a very successful breeding cow for the Bunlahy herd. She sold having a Replacement Index value of €102 to a Westmeath-based pedigree herd.

Advertisement

Carrigroe S Lady Jane

Carrigroe S Lady Jane received a call of €4,500 for breeder John Appelbe from Clonakilty, in Co. Cork. This January-2019 born heifer has an impressive Replacement Index of €176 and sold certified in-calf.

Her sire is Rathosheen Hugo, with bulls such as Loughlynn Ace and Cashelane Bowie also in her maternal back pedigree. She will now take up residence in a pedigree herd in Co. Cavan.

Liscolvin S Dance Evita

A Drumdeevin Dancer daughter, Liscolvin S Dance Evita sold for €4,300. This heifer didn’t have to travel too far for the sale as she was exhibited by local farmer Martin Garvey from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Carrigroe Kian and Coneyisland Legend could also be found in her maternal back-pedigree. This heifer headed south of the country to her new home in Co. Limerick.

Clooncarne Sassy Lady

The Clooncarne herd was back hitting the high prices once again as they sold Clooncarne Sassy Lady for €4,000. This November-2019 born heifer was a full sister to the all-Ireland prize-winning Clooncarne Rossiter. She sold with a Replacement Index of €131 to a pedigree herd from Co. Dublin.