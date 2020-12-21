New FBD CEO to take the reins sooner than expected in 2021

FBD has confirmed that its incoming CEO, Tomás O’Midheach, is set to take the reins of the company and the group a month earlier than expected, and will now step into the role in the new year.

In a statement today (Monday, December 21), FBD said: “O’Midheach will join the group on January 4, 2021, as chief executive officer and executive director of both the group and of FBD Insurance plc.”

This is almost a month earlier than the start date of February 1, which the group announced earlier this year.

“Paul D’Alton, current interim chief executive officer, will resign as interim chief executive officer and executive director of both the group and of FBD Insurance plc with effect from the same date,” TBD added.

Commenting, group chairman Liam Herlihy said: “On behalf of the board I am delighted to welcome Tomás to FBD.

Tomás has considerable knowledge of the Irish financial services landscape and he brings a wealth of experience to FBD.

“I look forward to working with him to grow our business and deliver for our customers and stakeholders. I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Paul for his steady leadership through the challenging times brought about by Covid 19, we wish him well in his next endeavours,” Herlihy added.

O’Midheach has 25 years experience in the financial services industry spanning many diverse areas including finance, data, customer analytics, direct channels and digital.

He spent 11 years with Citibank in the UK, Spain and Dublin where he held several senior positions in finance.

O’Midheach was most recently deputy CEO and an executive board member of AIB.