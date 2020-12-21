Dodds announces new Assured Skills Academy for welding

Economy Minister for Northern Ireland, Diane Dodds, has announced a new Assured Skills Academy for welding at South West College.

The Assured Skills Academy will see 24 successful applicants receive industry-standard welding training during a six-week course.

Participants who complete the academy are guaranteed an interview for a welding position at one of seven companies in the Dungannon area.

Highlighting the opportunity, Minister Dodds said:

“I am very pleased to announce this Assured Skills Academy in welding is open for applications.

“People with welding skills are in high demand in our local engineering and manufacturing sector.

This Assured Skills Academy will equip participants with these skills, through an industry-recognised qualification, and position them very strongly to kick-start a new career in welding. I urge anyone who is interested to apply.

Participants on the academy will study for a Level 2 City and Guilds Award in Welding Skills. No experience in welding is required to apply.

‘A major sector of employment’

Ciaran McManus, head of industry and training at South West College, said:

Engineering is a major sector of employment in the south-west region. The college is committed to working in partnership with local employers to help them attract, develop and nurture new talent.

“This new pre-employment Assured Skills Academy is an example of this commitment and is a great opportunity for people in the area to gain new skills and a potential offer of employment.”