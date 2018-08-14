Students encouraged to enter farm safety projects for BT Young Scientist

ABP has announced that it will continue its sponsorship of the Farm Safety category at the upcoming BT Young Scientist Exhibition in January 2019.

The announcement was made at yesterday’s Tullamore Show. This will be ABP’s fifth consecutive year involved with the BT Young Scientist.

The award will recognise the project that best focuses on improving safety on farms.

Students have until Tuesday, September 25, to express their interest in entering this year’s competition.

As part of its ongoing campaign to promote and improve safety on farms, ABP’s stand at the Tullamore Show featured a number of farm safety themes.

These included interactive farm safety games hosted by Agri Kids, a farm safety educational platform for children. Also present on the ABP stand were Jack and Alex Brady from Colaiste Chraobh Abhann in Co. Wicklow showcasing their winning ABP farm safety project from the 2018 BT Young Scientist Expo.

The innovative project saw the students design a safety lock for livestock trailer gates helping reduce the potential for farm injuries.

Since the competition, the boys have developed a real live prototype.

Managing director at ABP Ireland Martin Kane said: “Promoting safety on farms is something that is very important to all of us at ABP.

Unfortunately, safety continues to be an issue on farms and we want to encourage young people to become farm safety advocates on their farms, with their families and in their wider communities.