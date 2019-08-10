‘Stud alert’: 39ac equestrian holding seeks prospective buyers

Located within the ‘royal county’ is Carraigh Stud, a 39ac farm with a detached house and equestrian facilities at Keenaghan, Kells, Co. Meath.

The farm was originally part of the Battersby Estate and has been in the ownership of the current owners since 1942.

The immediate area is agricultural in nature with numerous large farm holdings within close proximity.

The property has access to: Killallon 5km; Collinstown 6.5km; Oldcastle 12km; Kells 20km; Mullingar 30km; Dublin Airport 86km; and Dublin City 83km.

Schools, sports’ clubs and megalithic burial tombs are just around the corner.

Farmland

The land is laid out in three divisions with water in all paddocks, well fenced and free draining. The land is currently farmed as an equestrian holding but suitable for all types of farming.

It includes extensive road frontage and two farm access points from the adjoining road.

There are a range of equestrian facilities including: Eight stables;

A sand arena;

A feed house;

Two hay barns;

An indoor horse walker; and

Outbuildings.

Accommodation

The property is accessed by wrought-iron gates, while a tree-lined avenue leads up to the three-bedroom, two-storey dwelling main house, built in circa 1984.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a: welcoming entrance hall and porch; kitchen/dining room with AGA; sun-room/conservatory; utility/pantry; tack room; living room; sitting room; and WC.

On the first floor, there is the master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and a main bathroom.

The property has a traditional layout and has been kept to a high standard by the current owners. There is also ample room around the house for an extension.

Further information

Additional services include mains water, a septic tank, oil-fired central heating and fibre optic internet.

Carraigh Stud is for sale through Savills by private treaty. The property is guiding at €495,000.

Further information can be found online.