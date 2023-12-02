Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday, November 29, with 120 calves on offer at this weeks sale.

While many herds are heading into the dry-period, autumn-calving herds having been calving cows for the last few months.

To get some insight into the trade for autumn-born calves, Agriland spoke with the Co. Wexford based mart.

The 120 calves on offer at the county mart were met with a strong trade, with buyers especially interested in the stronger type calves on offer.

Calves between the ages of four-to-six weeks made up the majority of calves on offer at the sale this week.

Starting with the Friesian bull calves on offer, which sold from €50 up to €210 for strong calves.

Some sample Friesian prices:

Two, five-week-old Friesian bulls made €210;

A two-week-old Friesian bull made €70.

This five-week-old Friesian calf sold for €210

Image: Enniscorthy mart

Moving to the continental calves on offer, which sold from €170 for a Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top-price of €400 for two-month-old Limousin-cross bull.

Sample continental prices:

A three-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €360;

A eight-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €400.

Looking at the Angus and Hereford calves sold anywhere from €165 for lighter calves up to €430 for a six-week old Hereford-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

A six-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €430;

A five-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €405;

A six-week-old Hereford-cross heifer made €390;

A four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer made €335.

These four-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves sold for €325

This six-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf sold for €430 Images: Enniscorthy mart

A spokesperson for the mart said that overall, it was a very strong trade.

With one farmer selling 60 Hereford-cross claves between four-and-six-weeks-old averaging €300 a head.