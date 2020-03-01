Straw prices: Demand expected to rise in coming weeks; are prices set to jump?

In light of the recent poor weather, many farmers across the country have been forced to keep stock housed; possibly earlier in the year than they would have expected.

With bedding and in-house feeding essential, what does this mean for the demand for straw?

AgriLand understands that the movement of straw has been quite sporadic since harvest-time.

Immediately following the harvest, many tillage growers reported a steady movement of straw, presumably with farmers preparing for the months ahead.

However, many farmers advertising straw in Ireland at the moment have said that the trade had been slow up until last week.

This week, AgriLand undertook a quick round-up of straw prices from advertisements across the country – to give readers an insight into current demand and values.

Where are most supplies?

A large proportion of the straw for sale in the country seems to be in Leinster and Munster, with prices fluctuating between €10/bale and €15/bale (for a 4X4 round bale) in these regions.

With these areas being strong tillage growing regions, this should come as no surprise.

Highlighting what he felt was causing the slower trade, a Co. Wexford seller was quoted as saying: “There’s not the same bite from the north and west like there had been other years.”

A 4X4 round bale of barley straw is being quoted at €11-12/bale in Co. Wexford, with other south-eastern counties posting prices of €10-15/bale.

One Co. Kilkenny seller told AgriLand that he expects demand to increase in the coming weeks. He pointed out that he offers delivery within 15 miles for an additional €4/bale.

Large square bales (8X4X3) of barely straw are moving for as little as €22/bale in some places in the south-east.

In Co. Meath, the quoted price for a round bale of spring barley straw is hovering around €13/bale. One farmer said that sales have been “quite slow” so far, with the majority of his straw being used for bedding, but “could also easily be used as feed”.

In Munster, a round 4X4 bale is costing €15/bale for barley straw and €10/bale for wheaten straw (in Co. Tipperary).

One seller told AgriLand that his barley straw is being used for bedding mostly, while some are using wheaten straw in diet feeders to “get longer out of their silage”.

The west and north

Moving to Connacht, it appears that advertisements for ‘straw for sale’ are less plentiful.

A Galway-based tillage farmer informed AgriLand that this is the first year he had to advertise his straw online.

He said: “I’d normally sell to locals and wouldn’t have to advertise; it has been slow-moving this year.”

A 4X4 round bale of barley straw is quoted at €15/bale, or €20/bale including delivery, from this seller. However, prices of €1-2/bale more have been seen.

In Ulster, again, there aren’t as many advertising straw as in the southern provinces.

A round bale of barley straw is costing circa €15/bale in Co. Donegal – similar to the prices seen in Connacht.

Round bales have been moving for sums above and below the €15/bale mark in some places; however, this seems to be a good barometer.

The weeks ahead…

There have been reports – from many straw dealers – of increased demand last week, most likely prompted by worsening weather conditions. Most sellers sounded optimistic that demand will continue to harden.