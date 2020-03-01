Price tag: €325,000 for farmland with unit ‘capable of housing up to 100 cattle’

Brought to the market by Hearty & Co. Auctioneers is this country residence with adjacent land, in Co. Waterford.

Situated on the Clonmel to Youghal road, just 15 minutes from Dungarvan and 20 minutes from Clonmel, the holding is ideally located in Caherbrack, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford.

Heart & Co. have described this sale as: “An opportunity to purchase land with the option of developing a hobby farm, organic farm or an equine enterprise.”

There are a range of outbuildings included in the sale, as well as circa 10.7ac (33ha) of farmland – currently in permanent pasture and a residence which is in need of some modernisation.

Internally divided

The auctioneers, commenting on the farm, said: “This property has a long history in the Ballinamult area.” The Ballinamult Horse Show was actually held on the site during the 1950s.

“It provides the opportunity to restore and develop a large family residence; or the possibility of dividing and creating a tourist-based project in this very scenic area.”

Previously, the property was divided internally and used to provide staff accommodation for the farming enterprise.

External offerings

There is a large yard to the front of the property and a number of cut-stone buildings, with the potential for conversion for a variety of uses.

A hay shed and lean-to are positioned to the rear of the residence; while to the upper end of the yard, there is a large concrete apron with a modern slatted unit and a 10ft tank, capable of housing up to 100 cattle.

As previously mentioned, the farmland consists of circa 10.7ac of grassland, which is divided into four paddocks.

The holding benefits from a private water supply, mains electricity and solar broadband is also available.

More information

Heart & Co. has a guided price listed at €325,000 for this property. Commenting on the traction to date, the auctioneers stated that there has been “interest shown locally and further afield”.

To find out more on this property, visit the Heart & Co. website.